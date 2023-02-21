Black Market Records (BMR) singer Nina Kankunda alias Nina Roz says the allegations that were made about her being in a relationship with Sheebah Samali Karungi cost her a lot.

She reasons that the rumors which were published by different tabloids were false, baseless, and untrue and that they were brought about by her tight friendship and closeness to Sheebah.

Nina Roz narrated that her friendship with Sheebah started while on a boat cruise that was organized by Coco Finger’s manager Roland in 2015.

She notes that Roland played a vital role in linking them up and since she admired Sheebah, she used the opportunity to become friends.

She added saying that although they parted ways, she still highly treasures the friendship and bond they had while it lasted.

The “Anayinama” singer says Sheebah helped her change her life for the better as she got connections and elevated to the person she is at the moment.

She went on to maintain they had no feelings for each other because she is a straight person who looks up to giving birth to kids very soon.

I treasure that friendship because at some point she changed my life now though we split. The allegations cost me really a lot because I have parents and people I am answerable to. And I know it can still cause trouble for my future husband. There was nothing like feelings for her because I am a straight person. But I have learned to ignore negativity in my life and I don’t give it time because I know I will overcome it one time. Nina Roz