Sanyuka TV ‘Bigenda Bitya’ host Annet Nambooze, better known as Anna Talia Oze, is not doing pretty well health-wise.

The mother of two is bedridden as she battles a strange illness that has seen her unable to show up for her daily duties at the Naguru-based Next media offices.

The update about Anna Talia Oze’s health condition was disclosed by Precious Remmie who sat in for her today to host the ‘Bigenda Bitya’ show that airs every morning.

During the show, Precious Remmie requested the viewers to put her in their prayers for her quick recovery so as to return soon on set.

She didn’t reveal what exactly Anna is battling but noted that within a few days, probably next week, she will be returning to the set to continue with her usual programming.

We wish Anna a quick recovery!