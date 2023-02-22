Sanyuka TV ‘Bigenda Bitya’ host Annet Nambooze, better known as Anna Talia Oze, is not doing pretty well health-wise.

The mother of two is bedridden as she battles a strange illness that has seen her unable to show up for her daily duties at the Naguru-based Next media offices.

The update about Anna Talia Oze’s health condition was disclosed by Precious Remmie who sat in for her today to host the ‘Bigenda Bitya’ show that airs every morning.

Annatalia Oze gives birth to second child, names her ‘Charlie Kafumbe’

During the show, Precious Remmie requested the viewers to put her in their prayers for her quick recovery so as to return soon on set.

She didn’t reveal what exactly Anna is battling but noted that within a few days, probably next week, she will be returning to the set to continue with her usual programming.

We wish Anna a quick recovery!

Solomon Mwesigwa

solomon@mbu.ug

Easy but not talkative, Music Lover, DM for any leads in local entertainment.

