Last year, youngsters Felista Di Superstar and Kapilipiti Omubaya sat for their final Primary Leaving Examinations and excelled to join the secondary level of education.

Felista DI Superstar scored 13 aggregates and has managed to land herself a full scholarship for six years until she completes her secondary school education at Kisaasi College.

The scholarship was offered to her by Former Kawempe North MP and the school’s director Hon. Hajji Latiff Ssebagala.

She was also accorded the ambassadorial role in an agreement that was reached that whenever she makes a public appearance, she must front and promote the school in whatever activity she gets engaged in.

Her father also disclosed that this is not the first time Felista has landed an ambassadorial deal as he hinted at how she sometime back got a Gorillos deal but when her social media platforms were hacked, the company terminated the contract.

Meanwhile, rapper Kapilipiti Omubaya was also presented with an opportunity of a scholarship having excelled in the exams that he sat last year.

See more Rapper @Felistadisuper attained a full bursary to study at Kisasi College for six years and Hon. Latiff Ssebagala made all that possible. pic.twitter.com/8ETzvo5q5J — MBU (@MBU) February 21, 2023

Congratulations to the youngsters!