Laura Atyang, one of the few Ugandan Afro-soul artists that stand out, has signed a new management contract with Maestro Studios to give her brand a fresh direction.

Alternative musicians hardly thrive in Uganda’s music space and just a few artists find their way close to glory majorly because of the nature of the pre-existing fanbase.

Laura Atyang, however, has always stuck her guns to the genre and her work lives to see the light of day when Afro-soul will be appreciated more.

She primarily sings in Itesot, English, and Luganda with a passion and understanding that can only come from experience and appreciation of local and modern instruments that includes the famous Akogo.

Her music consists of wonderful melodies, musicianship, and lyrics with real meaning and substance.

Previously, Atyang has forged a life with cover bands, performing at festivals and a few gigs. Now, however, she is ready to take the big step forward.

With several singles and an album written to her name, Laura Atyang has signed a new contract with an eminent production house, Maestro Studios, which seeks to be active in music management.

Deeper details concerning the nature of the deal are yet to be revealed but Mbu.ug understands that she will be receiving both promotional and production assistance from Maestro.

Atyang will henceforth be represented by Maestro in an effort to fully re-boot her music career that has been punctuated by a few singles and an album dubbed Alakalaka.

The Alakara Album is Atyang’s famous peace of art thus far with songs like Amina Eong Ijo which was never received well by the audience due to poor promotion.

Congratulations to her!