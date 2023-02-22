Oscar Nyesiga a.k.a Oscar Kampala, a renowned city fashionista has received recognition from the Uganda Parliament for his outstanding efforts and work among people his age.

The young zealous young fashionpreneur was invited by the Speaker’s chambers on Monday 20th February to the legislative house for a special shout-out.

The Makerere Univerisity fresh graduate’s brand has in recent years been associated with numerous outstanding contributions and hence the invitation.

Oscar Kampala has created hundreds of employment opportunities through his fashion initiative and sold the Ugandan brand across borders.

DJ Neptune Amazed by Ugandan Fashion Star Oscar Kampala See more

From designing the likes of Beenie Man, Jidenna, DJ Neptune, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Oxlade, and many more, he has waved the Ugandan flag across the world.

He is also an award holder of two young achiever’s awards that were scooped in Lusaka, Zambia last year.

Oscar was awarded for being the Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Africa )and Best Celebrity Stylist of the Year at the awards. The same year, the fashionpreneur was named the Most Inspirational Youth of the Year.

Congratulations Oscar upon the latest Parliamentary nod.