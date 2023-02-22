Sanyuka TV presenter Isaac Kaiyz Kawalya is not pleased with how celebrities have forsaken incarcerated music promoter Charles Olim a.k.a Sipapa.

Sipapa was sent to Kitalya prison after being slapped with twelve charges including aggravated robbery, and money laundering, among others.

The controversial music promoter was arrested in September 2022 for allegedly masterminding a robbery that happened at a South Sudanese national’s home in Bunga on the night of 28th August 2022.

It is reported that a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep and stole cash to the tune of USD429,000 and valuables.

Kaiyz, through a tweet sent out on Wednesday morning, has revealed that of the so many celebrities that were helped by Sipapa in recent years have never stepped into court or shown support for him.

The UnCut Kalakata presenter wonders why Ugandan celebrities are so fake to that extent and never stand with their friends during tough times but only wait for good times to show up.

“Mr. Olim Charles aka Sipapa stood with so many called celebrities in different trying times. Naye no one shows up whenever he comes to court but the day he will be granted bail many will show up with fake smiles. Whatsap with human beings?” Kaiyz wrote on Twitter.