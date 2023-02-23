“Sitya Danger” singer Alien Skin, born Patrick Mulwana, has distanced himself from allegations of thumping a bouncer and fracturing his jaw at a Makindye-based hangout.

Vox bar and lounge bouncer Tonny Ntale earlier claimed that his jaw was fractured following a bar brawl with fast-rising singer Alien Skin and his gang.

According to the bouncer, he was thumped by Alien Skin and his gang when he tried checking them before they could access the bar.

Alien Skin and his gang caused raucous as they tried to enter forcefully without being checked.

Also Read: Bouncer narrates how Alien Skin allegedly broke his jaw (VIDEO)

When he blocked some of the team members from getting inside, Alien Skin knocked him out cold and left him with a fractured jaw and missing teeth.

Following the accusations, Alien Skin through a phone call interview denied the accusations.

He maintains that the accusations are false and untrue but he admits to having found the bouncer bleeding and he tried to offerimg him help.

He says he gave him money for treatment and he declined before leaving the venue since he was done with his performance on the night.