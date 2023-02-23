Local singer Patrick Mulwana, commonly known as Alien Skin is alleged to have beat up a bouncer at Vox Pub in Makindye, leaving him with a broken jaw.

With his songs currently topping charts, Alien Skin has been the talk of town with fellow artists applauding the creativity he has showcased in recent months.

With it, fame has hit him hard to become one of the most yearned for artists currently at different concerts within the city.

The latest news we have about the Dancehall singer, however, is not good and befitting of his promising career.

A bouncer identified as Tonny Ntale has accused Alien Skin of assaulting him on Sunday night.

Ntale who works as a bouncer at Vox Pub in Makindye says Alien Skin who was in company of about 15 other men battered him and left him with a broken jaw.

He says that the ‘Sitya Danger’ singer lost his cool after the bouncer asked to body search him and his entourage before they could make their way into the club.

“Alien Skin attacked me from behind and beat me so hard to the extent that I lost my teeth. My jaw was broken and I bled through the night till the next morning when I visited a medical facility,” Ntale said while speaking to the media.

Ntale reported the case to Kibuye police station but he alleges that he was asked for money for any action to be taken on the singer.

He therefore was left with the only option of running to the media to report the incident.