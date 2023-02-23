Stand-up comedian Hassan Ssenyonjo alias MC Bujingo Kaberenge famously known for imitating Pastor Aloysius Bugingo continues to plead for financial assistance for treatment.

The comedian is seeking finance to aid in the treatment of cancer that affected the private parts that he has been battling for the last one and a half years.

In a recent interview, with tears rolling down his cheeks, MC Bujingo Kaberenge narrated that fellow comedians with whom he used to work ditched and neglected him.

He went ahead to stress that poverty is a very bad thing noting that if he had money, he would foot his treatment costs in order to live a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read: Comedian Bujingo Kaberenge seeks financial assistance for treatment

He adds that whenever his neighbours set their eyes on him, they laugh and mock him for being unable to treat himself yet he claims to have celebrity friends.

He further pleaded with all comedians and those he is close to within the entertainment circles to always render help and support to their ailing friends rather than wait for one’s death and pretend to be caring.

MC Bujingo Kaberenge said that should be the way comedians should keep up and work together in a supportive way.