For the second time, Jose Chameleone’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert lies in doubt according to a section of netizens who believe the weather is not in favour of the organisers of the event.

On 10th February, the stage at Lugogo Cricket Oval fell to the ground after rain and heavy winds leading to the cancellation of the Gwanga Mujje concert.

Chameleone’s team together with other authorities then met and decided to reschedule the concert for 24th February with hope that the weather would be better then.

For the past two weeks, rain has hardly fell and it has been quite hot for the people in Kampala. This left hope that the weather on the concert date would be favourable.

The stage set up at Lugogo on Thursday morning (Photo by Mugabi Arts)

Alas, rain and thunderstorms had netizens reconsidering their anticipation on Thursday afternoon.

It comes as a surprise for many that after a fortnight of no rain whatsoever, the skies have suddenly opened with the concert slated for tomorrow (Friday 24th February).

Some critics have urged party animals to move with their umbrellas and heavy jackets tomorrow if they indeed plan to attend the concert.

Their reason is the weather forecast on different online weather applications that predicts higher chances of it raining tomorrow.

See more Bro, we got rain at 50%, it’s definitely raining tomorrow where chances are 60%. I think Doctor should apologize! pic.twitter.com/jfjingP5pt — Seth Nuwagaba (@EmceeSeth) February 23, 2023

Chameleone and his team are confident the weather will be perfect for a great show tomorrow and the stage has already been erected with the official sound check scheduled for tonight.

Mild rains will not phase the Leone Island singer as he has performed several times before under the rain, the most memorable one being in 2014 at the Tubonge Live concert at the same venue.

Fingers crossed!