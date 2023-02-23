In December 2003, the Ugandan flag was raised high at the coveted Kora Awards after Pastor George Okudi won two awards in South Africa.

For his song Wipolo, Pastor Okudi walked away with both awards in the Best of Africa Male Artiste Africa award and Best Male artiste in East Africa categories.

In the latter category, Okudi beat competition from two fellow Ugandan artists; Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone.

While appearing on the Gossip Live show, Pastor George Okudi revealed that his win at the Kora Awards was not immediately applauded by his competitors at the time.

He remembers fellow Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone weeping following the win when they got back to the hotel after the awards show in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Pastor George Okudi is planning a major comeback – Sseku Martin reveals See more

“That man you see cried the whole night when I beat him to the Kora Award. He invited me to his hotel room after the awards show and when I reached he was sunk in tears, holding a big bottle of liquor,” Okudi says.

“He told me that “had you not been a Pastor, I was going to harm you so badly. But you are a man of God.” So I consoled him and he asked to hold the awards in his hands. After, I went back to my hotel room.”

Okudi further notes that upon returning to Kampala, Chameleone was launching an album and he invited him to the show but he found bizarre-looking things on the stage.

He then also reveals that he left Uganda after an attempt on his life was made by unknown individuals. He claims that after a night out, he was cornered along William Street and bullets were fired at his car.

Pastor Okudi claims he has been in the diaspora in fear for his life but he has also been performing at a few events and plans a return to Uganda soon.

Watch the video below: