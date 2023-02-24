The D-day for the highly and eagerly awaited Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone’s much-anticipated “Gwanga Mujje” concert is on at Lugogo Cricket Oval, today.

Everything is set and just waiting for that moment when the Leone Island Music Empire boss will take to the stage to thrill his music lovers with non-stop hits.

The sound check went quite well last night and this time around we expect no hiccups in the concert preparations as it happened on the 10th of February 2023 the initial day he had set.

During the stage inspection, Gagamel International boss Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool pleaded to musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine to at least purchase some tickets for his family members to show some love and support toward Jose Chameleone.

Bebe Cool went ahead to humbly request Bobi Wine to also come through saying it would look great if the trio represented fully at the concert in good spirits.

Give respect for yourself Bobi Wine. Come and support Chameleone your brother because we worked together as a trio. This guy supported us and we have been together. Bebe Cool

The “Zzina” singer noted that Bobi Wine’s showing up to support Jose Chameleone will be marvelous to witness today.

He, however, said that he wouldn’t love to see him at his concert that may stage in the future but didn’t explain as to why.