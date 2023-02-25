Multi-talented media personality and events emcee Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, is delighted to have joined NRG Radio Uganda.

Crysto Panda joins the new radio station in town a few days after Sheila Gashumba and Sheila Salta officially joined the station from NBS TV.

Upon landing the job as a radio presenter, the “Fumita Empeere” singer expressed his excitement saying God has answered his prayers as his dream of becoming a radio personality came true.

He will be hosting the midmorning show that airs between 11 am to 2 pm from Monday to Friday.

Crysto Panda will be kicking off his duties on 1st March 2023 and he asked his followers to always tune in as he will be hosting his show.

Finally, God has made my dream come true. Now I am a Radio personality on NRG Radio Uganda weekdays Monday to Friday from 11 am – 2 pm AM To PM. May God bless my New journey. Luke 1.37. Show starts on 1st MarchAlways Tune my People. I hope my fans you’re all proud of me. My people Thank you for riding with me in everything I do please Ride with me in this too. Crysto Panda

Well in Crysto Panda in your new role!