Musician Jose Chameleone, legally known as Joseph Mayanja, put up a memorable performance during his highly billed “Gwanga Mujje” concert that registered a big turn-up.

The concert which was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval, saw outgoers fill the venue to capacity as those who had not paid the entrance fees climbed the fence to watch Chameleone do what he does best.

Revelers graced the venue as early as midday and were treated to different music mixes by DJ Nimrod till around 9:20 pm as the show had no curtain raisers.

From that moment, Jose Chameleone kicked off his set with a couple of hit songs on live band that he executed pretty well and the sound had no glitches which indicated that he had enough time to rehearse his songs with the band.

He then took his fans down memory lane of his musical journey dating way back from the early 2000s to his current hit “Forever” in a marvellous style.

Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” was near to perfect with Fenon events putting up a well-lit stage, good sound, and as expected Jose Chameleone put on an exhibition to remember as he iced the artistic set up with good music and performance.

Midway through his performance, the Leone Island boss thanked his fans for turning up in large numbers. He went on to claim that he is a testimony of God’s blessing and existence.

He added that he should have now been dead but he is still alive because he still has a job to do and for that matter told his critics not to intimidate him.

I am a testimony. I should b dead but am alive, so don’t intimidate me. I am Joseph and you should let me live. Jose Chameleone

About eleven artists got the chance to share the stage with Jose Chameleone including Jackie Chandiru as they performed their collabo ‘Going On’.

King Micheal, Weasel, Pallaso, Bebe Cool, Mudra, Zex Bilangilangi, Navio, Ziza Bafana, Ketchup, and Mesach Ssemakula as well performed.

Chameleone’s parents Mr. Gerald Mayanja and Prossy Mayanja graced the show with much joy and amusement.

The singer expressed his joy upon seeing his dad at his concert saying it had been 10 years ever since he had last attended any of their concerts.

Bebe Cool also thanked revelers for showing them love, especially the big three (Bobi, Bebe, & Chameleone) despite always being involved in fights.

He also promised to always be there for Jose Chameleone whenever he needs his help and support in any situation of his life.

Mesach Semakula also recognized Chameleone among Uganda’s greatest artists saying his name needs to be respected for the great contribution he has put to the arts industry.

The backline band that did practice with Jose Chameleone did a great job on practicing each of his songs to perfection.