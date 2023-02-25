Renowned media personality Canary Mugume and his wife Fiona Nagirinya Mugume a.k.a Sasha Ferguson are elated to have welcomed their first child together.

24th February 2023 will forever be a day to remember for the Mugume’s as the day they were blessed with a baby boy.

The Next media journalist shared the amazing news of welcoming his first child through his Twitter account early on Saturday morning.

“Sasha and I received a new bundle of joy yesterday afternoon. A beautiful baby boy. Mother and baby are in perfect health,” he wrote.

Also Read: Give us twins – Margaret Muhanga sets target for Canary Mugume and Sasha Ferguson

Canary wrote saying the baby and mother are both in perfect health although he is yet to reveal the name of the fruit of the womb of his wife.

Sasha Ferguson is in good health as we await more details concerning the newborn baby.

See more Sasha and I received a new bundle of joy yesterday afternoon. A beautiful baby boy.

Mother and baby in perfect health. pic.twitter.com/pGEKfrLEkE — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) February 25, 2023

Congratulations to the couple upon growing their family with a new member!