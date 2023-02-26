Dancehall singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin says he would fancy re-doing Bobi Wine’s ‘Bikwase Kyagulanyi’ song in case he is permitted to do so.

Alien Skin opened up about his wish to re-do Bobi Wine’s song when asked to choose which song between Bobi, Bebe Cool, and Jose Chameleone’s that he feels he would re-do better.

He immediately chose “Bikwase Kyagulanyi” as he noted that he believes he can re-do it well.

Alien Skin first opted for three songs from the late Paul Kafeero as he mentioned the titles of the songs he feels he can re-do.

When asked to award marks to Eddy Kenzo’s version of “Born In Africa”, the Sitya Danger singer gave zero (0).

During the show, Ykee Benda awarded 45 marks to Eddy Kenzo’s “Born In Africa” remake saying the production was good but the vocals let him down.