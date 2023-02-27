Fresh off labeling Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo ‘selfish’ and ‘mean’, Big Muzik Ent. boss Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye has struck again.

The “Husband Material” singer has yet again dragged Eddy Kenzo into the mud following the recent comments he made about him when stated that he is not among the pillars of the Ugandan music industry.

Big Eye’s comments about not considering Eddy Kenzo as a pillar in Uganda’s music business arose after he was asked to establish his current relationship with Kenzo.

He openly disclosed that he does not care what Kenzo feels about him since he spoke what was on his heart and left the rest to others to judge.

On that note, he explained that he doesn’t care whether Eddy Kenzo is hurt or not adding that he is not a pillar in Uganda’s music industry.

He further said that the breed of artists who are trending currently grew up admiring Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine affirming that the trio is the true pillar of the Ugandan music industry.

Big Eye started throwing shade at Eddy Kenzo the moment he lost out on the 2023 Grammy Award in the category in which he had been nominated.

Since then, he has never backed down at chiding him given any chance to talk about him.