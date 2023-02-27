Singer Gereson Wabuyu, popularly known as Gravity Omutujju, has shown off his three-storey mansion awaiting completion.

A house is one of the biggest achievements for many people. For Gravity Omutujju, it is a “real music achievement” and a dream come true.

On Monday afternoon, the rapper shared different photos of his new house under construction and revealed that it is his dream house.

In a caption, Gravity noted that construction on his manion will soon be completed.

He thanked God, his fans, and everybody who believes in him for enabling him to achieve his dream house at such a young age.

“This is the real music achievements/awards, soon am finishing my dream house my mansion. Thank you Lord, Thank you my fans, Thank you everyone who believes in me. 2023 let’s hustle again #mukamaakola,” he wrote.

This comes just a few weeks after his fiancee Shalwah Nairah Nakanyike gave birth to a baby boy. Congratulations to the rapper.

Take a gaze at the photos below: