The past weekend was action-packed with lots of events going down as partygoers had fun and enjoyed Kampala’s nightlife.

The most-anticipated and talked about event was Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert which turned out successful having registered mammoth crowds.

The show had lots of things to talk about including Jose Chameleone and his young brother Weasel Manizo kissing publicly on stage as they expressed brotherhood and love for one another.

The gesture has since ignited a lot of concern on social media with many calling out the brothers for doing such an act in public on several occasions.

During the show, there was raucous that went unnoticed by most of the revelers backstage as King Michael reportedly got involved in a fistfight with Grenade Official and Jeff Kiwa.

It is rumored that the trio traded blows as King Michael took on Grenade and Jeff Kiwa in a fight that was calmed down by security personnel who were heavily deployed backstage.

The cause of the fight is yet to be established.