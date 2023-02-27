Having recently disclosed that he still has a lot to do in the music industry ‘King of Mwooyo’ music Maurice Kirya has come public to reveal his plans of staging a concert soon.

Through his Twitter handle the “Busabaala” singer will be holding his ‘KiryaLive’ concert. He has also announced and confirmed the dates on which his concert will be happening.

8th September 2023 is D-day the concert will be held at Kampala Serena Hotel. He confirmed the dates after clearing the venue payments.

FINALLY!! KIRYALIVE 2023. 8’th SEPTEMBER. Kampala Serena Hotel. Maurice Kirya

My work in music is not done yet – Maurice Kirya See more

His confirmation has excited a number of his music followers who have expressed how they cannot wait to grace his show.

Kirya is one of the most talented musicians that Uganda is blessed with and his touch on mainstream music is a masterclass that is not easily duplicated.

His smooth delivery and soothing melodic music heals broken hearts and we cannot wait to watch him serenade his fans.