The Bell Lager-sponsored Roast and Rhyme, Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam session held at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo on Sunday attracted big crowds.

With the gates opening as early as midday, the D-day of the much-anticipated 17th edition of the family day out event started with chilly weather.

Revelers who had paid for their tickets early were not bothered at all by the coldness as they braved the weather and turned up to watch several stars perform.

The live band experience headlines by Maddox Ssematimba also saw other musicians like Queen Bella, Rickman, and others perform.

Meat roasting, feasting, and games, among other activities, dominated the event as revelers enjoyed Bell Lager goodies to crown the night.

Take a gaze at some of the photos from Roast and Rhyme below: