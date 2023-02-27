Friday 24th February 2023 will be a date to remember for the music fans that thronged at Lugogo Cricket Oval to watch Jose Chameleone perform for over four hours at his Gwanga Mujje concert.

From the costumes, energy, sound, lighting, stage – you name it – everything about Jose Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert left a good impression.

For the fans who parted with a few shillings to catch the event, it was one they will keep memories of for a couple of years to come.

Take a gaze at some of the photos we got from the event below: