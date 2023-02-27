Michael Galvin, the Regional Manager of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for the National College of Ireland will be visiting Sharz Borderless Study Consults to meet students and parents who are interested in studying in Ireland on 8th March 2023.

The meetings consist of a presentation about the University (National College of Ireland), and one-on-one interactions with parents and students about academic programs, fees, entry requirements, and any other questions that students may have.

Role of Sharz Borderless Study Consults

Sharz is an education placement agency based in Kampala at Jocasa House on Nakasero Road. It partners with Universities and Colleges abroad and helps connect students from Uganda to appropriate study opportunities at these Universities.

Sharz will be the host of this engagement.

The Open Day is free for everyone who has an interest in studying abroad but students are encouraged to carry along their academic information in order to facilitate feedback and guidance from the representative of NCI.

Why choose NCI?

Highly relevant courses – NCI’s schools of business and computing offers internationally recognized full and part-time programs accredited through QQI. It works closely with industry and professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, the Institute of Commercial Management, the Irish Institute of Pensions Management, the Sales Institute of Ireland, and others to ensure courses are closely aligned with industry needs.

– NCI’s schools of business and computing offers internationally recognized full and part-time programs accredited through QQI. It works closely with industry and professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, the Institute of Commercial Management, the Irish Institute of Pensions Management, the Sales Institute of Ireland, and others to ensure courses are closely aligned with industry needs. Small class sizes and student support – The small group teaching model and friendly atmosphere mean students find NCI a very pleasant and supportive atmosphere to study in. Students prosper in an atmosphere where they get to know lecturers, staff, and their fellow students. NCI also has great student support in place if you are having any difficulty adjusting to the third level.

– The small group teaching model and friendly atmosphere mean students find NCI a very pleasant and supportive atmosphere to study in. Students prosper in an atmosphere where they get to know lecturers, staff, and their fellow students. NCI also has great student support in place if you are having any difficulty adjusting to the third level. Friendly atmosphere – Many students find the general atmosphere and friendliness of NCI to be the most valuable part of their NCI experience. You will find a welcoming community of learners and staff and definitely make some friends along the way.

– Many students find the general atmosphere and friendliness of NCI to be the most valuable part of their NCI experience. You will find a welcoming community of learners and staff and definitely make some friends along the way. Modern city center campus – The purpose-built campus includes a spacious atrium area, tiered lecture theatres, modern computer labs, and smaller executive suites and boardrooms. NCI has excellent transport links with the Luas and mainline train stations on our doorstep.

– The purpose-built campus includes a spacious atrium area, tiered lecture theatres, modern computer labs, and smaller executive suites and boardrooms. NCI has excellent transport links with the Luas and mainline train stations on our doorstep. Tailored training – If you are an organization seeking bespoke training, NCI would be delighted to speak to you. They distinguish as an educational partner for a number of corporate bodies.

How to register for attendance

To register for the Open Day, visit sharzconsults.com/register, and fill in your details. Even without registering, however, everyone is welcome to walk in on D-day and be part of the interaction.

For other inquiries, visit Sharz Consults at Jocasa House, 14 Nakasero Road or send them a WhatsApp message via +256 756 782999.