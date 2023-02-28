HerbertSkillz’s new song dubbed ‘Program Me’ is one that will make you dance but also has deep lyrics you can dedicate to your lover.

Billboard Award Ugandan Producer, Sound Engineer, and Artist HerbertSkillz continues to release more good music for his fans to enjoy.

“Program Me” is produced by HerbertSkillz himself and he sets out to showcase his music knowledge through the beats and production arrangement.

The vocals are also unmissable and they add the emotions to the message embedded in the lyrics and yet still keep you grooving.

Program Me was produced and released under his own label Sound Makers Music and the lyrics were written by Chris Penny.

The sound is a blend of Afro-Beat and Afro-pop with some unique “Skillz” additions and touches.

Listen to the song here: