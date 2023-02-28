Bebe Cool has hinted at holding the next big concert after Jose Chameleone’s successful Gwanga Mujje concert and he does not need support from fellow artistes to achieve it.

While promoting his ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert, Chameleone received support from many of his fellow artistes who gave him drops and shoutouts in promotion of his show.

A few others including Gravity Omutujju, however, took the opportunity to throw shade at the Leone Island chief and refused to show support to him.

Regardless, the self-styled Music Doctor managed to put on a great show to entertain the mammoth crowds that gathered at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

My relationship with Chameleone will benefit future generations – Bebe Cool See more

Bebe Cool who actively supported Chameleone intends to achieve similar or even better success at his forthcoming concert.

Despite not revealing where his concert will be held, and the dates, Bebe Cool strongly states that he is the only artiste that can try to put up a challenge against Chameleone.

While speaking to the media, the Gagamel boss also said he will not be expecting drops from artistes as he does not need them but he will hold a successful show nonetheless.

“Chameleone has made it. No singer can do what he has done here at Lugogo Cricket Oval. To seal the gap, wait for Bebe Cool’s concert. And I do not need your drops,” he said.