Pastor Martin Ssempa has dragged Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone and his brother Weasel to the police over “indecent and morally offensive acts” done before the public.

Pastor Ssempa filed the complaint after photos and a video went viral online showing Jose Chameleone and Weasel kissing publicly during his “Gwanga Mujje” concert that was held at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Friday.

He opened a file of general inquiry on Jose Chameleone as he asserted that what the two did was totally uncalled for and cited that the act was promoting Homosexuality.

Ssempa requested the police to stop Chameleone’s forthcoming concerts until he gives a public apology to his music fans.

This is not the first time Jose Chameleone and Weasel Manizo have been spotted kissing in public. This recent one was the pair’s third time kissing on stage, an act several of their fans referred to as brotherly love.

Ssempa strongly asked Chameleone and Weasel to stop the acts and join the fight against homosexuality. He further asked the Mayanja brothers to seek prayers to cleanse themselves from dirty acts.