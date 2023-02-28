Sheebah Karungi in an interview done earlier today revealed that she has never been friends with Spice Diana but rather had mutual respect for each other as colleagues working in the same industry.

In May 2022, Spice Diana and Sheebah were merrymaking during the former’s ‘StarGal’ Ep launch at a hangout in Munyonyo.

Their fans were quite happy that their supposed beef that had lasted a couple of years before had finally been squashed.

At the start of February 2023, however, the temporary friendship was exposed when both artists and their respective fans camps opened the war on social media.

Spice Diana Must Respect Her Mentor Sheebah – Kabako See more

The social media exchange of words between both camps and artists also saw Spice Diana unfollow Sheebah on Instagram.

When asked how that made her feel, the former Team No Sleep singer said that she was not bothered because she does not give much care to what happens on social media.

“Some things especially to do with social media do not bother me at all because I know everyone tells lies there. I prefer real life,” Sheebah said while on an interview with Kaiyz.

She further stated that she has never been friends with the Source Management artiste and that they only shared mutual respect as colleagues in the music business.

“We never were friends, I don’t want to fake this. Friendship is different. We just have a working relationship in the industry, something called mutual respect for colleagues. Let’s stop confusing these things,” she added.