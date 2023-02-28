Local socialite and music promoter Charles Olim, commonly known as Sipapa, is headed for the High Court trial on charges of aggravated robbery and money laundering.

On Monday, Sipapa and his wife Shamira Rukia Nakiyembe were sent to the High Court to stand trial on several counts of aggravated robbery and money laundering.

Makindye Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini committed the pair to the high court and further remanded them to prison.

The prosecution revealed that all the necessary investigations on the case have been completed and Sipapa and his wife will be tried at the high court’s next convenient session.

“You are hereby committed to the High Court for trial at the next convenient session. Meanwhile, you are further remanded,” the presiding Makindye Chief Magistrate Ms. Esther Adikini said.

Sipapa was sent to Kitalya prison after being slapped with twelve charges including aggravated robbery, and money laundering, among others.

The controversial music promoter was arrested in September 2022 for allegedly masterminding a robbery that happened at a South Sudanese national Jacob Arok Nul Mayendit’s home in Bunga on the night of 28th August 2022.

It is reported that a group of thugs broke into the home of the victim, after applying suspected chloroform, on the occupants who were asleep, and stole cash to the tune of USD 429,000 and valuables.