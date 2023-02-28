According to dancehall singer Vyper Ranking, real name Ayire Saddam, the Ugandan music industry is lacking in terms of good music with just three good songs released since the year began.

Just last Friday, the country stood still as singer Jose Chameleone filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval at his concert dubbed Gwanga Mujje.

The beautiful showcase of energy, music, and unity pleased several music lovers. Well and good, but is the industry doing just as good musically?

“Nope!” says Vyper Ranking who released his collaboration titled ‘Take It Slow’ with Winnie Nwagi just a few weeks ago.

According to him, his song with Nwagi is one of only three good songs by Ugandan on the market this year thus far.

Through social media, Vyper Ranking listed A Pass’ ‘Abantu’, and Joshua Baraka’s new banger ‘Nana’ as the other two songs doing well currently.

What about the rest of the music released? “RUBBISH!” he says.

“Hello Uganda I just wanna let you know that you only have three songs so far this year and that is Take it slow Vyperranking feat. Winnie Nwagi, Abantu by A Pass, and Nana by Joshua Baraka. Ebisigadde (the rest is) rubbish,” he wrote on Instagram

Do you agree?