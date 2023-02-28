Celebrated Ugandan songstress Juliana Kanyomozi is of the opinion that it is not right for any musician to base their music success on social media likes and views.

Juliana Kanyomozi gave her view as she responded to a question that required her to explain what people don’t understand about the music industry before the social media era came into existence.

She went on to narrate that someone’s video can be liked and viewed for many reasons which wasn’t the case by the time she and others rose to fame in the early 2000s.

Kanyomozi stresses that during the pre-social media, artists always put 150% into their craft to meet the standards that would be played on different media outlets which were not as many as they’re today.

Stop overpricing yourself – Bajjo tells Juliana Kanyomozi See more

She went ahead to note that artists back then had to prove themselves to the nation that they were talented and their music had to be totally good and top-notch and not just trending jams on TikTok and other platforms.

She also hinted at the fact that they always looked up to creating timeless music as their source of inspiration also produced timeless music.

You cannot base everything about your success on just social media likes and views. People can like your staff for many reasons. You can upload your music video and people like it because you got a nice and good-looking body. And people will like it because in the video you used a video vixen that they love. So social media is good and it is an amazing time we are living in. And there is so much you can do with it but at the same time, there is so much work you have to put in behind the scenes before social media. The thing I like about us by the time we started, we had to put in 150% of our craft because we didn’t have social media likes and boosters to push our content. You had to prove yourself. If I brought a song to a radio station, it had to be a really good song, not just a trending jam. Now, your song can get on the radio because it is trending on TikTok. Those days, it had to be good music. For many of us, we were doing music that would stand for a taste of time. Juliana Kanyomozi

This comes at the back of a debate that has been dominating social media involving Eddy Kenzo’s braggart statements in which he claimed to have songs greater than the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s.

Eddy Kenzo also recently came out to note that he is the most-selling Ugandan artist of all time as he noted that he didn’t disrespect Philly as the rest blew his statements out of context.