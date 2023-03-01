Singer Kyavaerimuka Aroma, better known by her stage name Aroma, has distanced herself from rumors that allege she was the main reason that led to singer Rahmah Pinky’s sacking from TNS.

For quite some time now, we haven’t established exactly what led to Pinky’s exit from Team No Sleep but based on the rumors that made rounds, word had it that she had been fired on counts of bringing different men into her apartment and puffing shisha excessively.

Up to now, the decision that was made by Jeff Kiwa to part ways with Pinky is still only known to them alone as both individuals chose to keep it a secret.

The other rumors that circulated accused Aroma’s arrival at TNS as the cause of Pinky’s exit with reports noting that there was bad blood boiling.

All this was put to bed when Aroma set the record straight explaining that she spent eight months in TNS with Pinky before she quit as she totally rubbished rumors of being the reason why the latter left the camp.

Hopefully, in the near future, we may get to know the exact reasons why Pinky left the camp and since then, Jeff Kiwa has added a number of young rising artists to his team.