Singer Nanyanzi Rahmah alias Rahmah Pinky is full of praise for her former boss at Team No Sleep Jeff Kiwa for her rise to fame.

The ‘Picha’ star singer says she gives a lot of respect to Jeff Kiwa since he is the main force and reason behind her stardom.

She notes that had it not been for Jeff Kiwa’s magical hand to help her sail through the arts industry, she probably would have not found it easy to break through this competitive Ugandan music and showbiz industry.

Pinky showered Jeff Kiwa with honors as she toasts to victory during an awards function night at which she bagged three accolades.

“This victory means a lot to me and you don’t know what I can tell Jeff Kiwa. He is the reason I am here. He is the reason I am Pinky,” she said.

“Born So Lucky (Jeff Kiwa), I love you today, tomorrow, every day, every minute, and every second. You’re the mastermind that I am Pinky,” she added.

She then said that she is not bothered by whatever lies are said about her and Jeff Kiwa. “Whatever you say about me and Jeff Kiwa, the Lord is my witness as more great things are yet to happen.”