A few weeks back, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats grabbed news headlines as he ranted about Swangz Avenue boss Julius Kyazze’s “selfishness.”

Based on his rant, Kats was calling out the Swangz Avenue boss for being a “dark-hearted” person who does not wish well for others.

MC Kats poured out his frustration after he was requested to pay a sum of Shs5m to acquire the services of Winnie Nwagi to perform at his event.

In his opinion, MC Kats believed that he would get Nwagi’s services free of charge or at a discount because of the support he has rendered Swangz Avenue over the years.

However, the deal didn’t go as he had it in his mind and he bitterly attacked Julius Kyazze calling him all sorts of names.

He went ahead to explain how Swangz Avenue came to life as he stressed how they cheated Vampino who bought the laptop with which they began their establishment in a small room in the areas of ‘Muswangali’.

Singer and Producer Benon Mugubya has poured cold water onto the allegations saying what MC Kats ranted about was untrue and baseless.

He noted that he doesn’t know ‘Muswangali’ that Kats talked about. He added that the allegations of starting out with one laptop are not true.

“I don’t know the ‘Muswangali’ that MC Kats keeps talking about,” Benon said during an interview with NBS TV’s Tuff B.