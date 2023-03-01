Veteran musician Mesach Semakula is geared up and in preparations to stage his 2023 concert in the coming two months.

The former Eagles Production singer has shown he is serious about staging the concert after he announced the concert venue and dates.

Taking to his socials, Mesach Semakula announced that the concert will be happening on the 19th of May 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel and the show is dubbed ‘Mesach At 46’.

This will be Mesach Semakula’s first time organizing a concert at Serena Hotel since his previous shows have always been held at Hotel Africana.

At the last concert he held at Hotel Africana in 2019, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was the chief guest.

He recently performed well at Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert and he was one of the musicians who were close to the singer as he went through the trying moments after the collapse of the stage on Feb 10th the initial day he had organized his concert.

Mesach showed strong togetherness at Chameleone’s concert just a few weeks after his mother was laid to rest.