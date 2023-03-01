Today, dancehall singers Mudra and Ava Peace are to hit the studio and record their collaboration which was a promise by the former to the latter upon her graduation.

In February, Peace Maureen Namugonza a.k.a Ava Peace graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences.

Several of her fellow celebrities, friends, fans, and well-wishers bombarded her social media with congratulatory messages upon crowning her education with a degree.

Mudra, a close friend, and fellow singer had promised to give her a collaboration, one that would likely give her a major breakthrough.

Today, the Balo Balo singer has fulfilled the promise as the two hit the studio to record their new song which is likely to be released in the coming days.

Ava Peace is excited to work with Mudra whom she regards as one of the most talented singers and songwriters of this generation.

“Today I will be in studio with Ava Peace like I promised to give her a collaboration as a gift for her graduation. So I think we r about to ambush someone’s music list,” mudra tweeted early this morning.

We cannot wait to hear what their combination sounds like.