Ugandan vocalist Israella Chris is set to drop her very first single dubbed ‘Who Can’ in July following her big win at The Voice U.K 2022.

The Voice United Kingdom 2022 was won by Ugandan talented vocalist Israella Chris, the daughter to singer Myco Chris and granddaughter to Alex Mukulu.

Israella has now set her sights on progressing through her musical journey and is set to release her first single called ‘Who Can’ which will be unveiled on a special night out.

Currently residing in the United Kingdom, Israella will be performing at a show dubbed ‘An Evening with Israella Chris Live’ at The Wesley Hall, 2 Shroffold Rd, Bromley.

The event is slated to take place on 1st July 2023 starting at 5 pm with revelers expected to pay £15 for children and £25 for adults in support of the ministry.

Myco Chris and Gwendolyn’s daughter Israella was crowned the winner of The Voice Kids UK singing competition last year.

The 15-year-old Israella managed to beat Todd, Tawana, and Sebastian in a tough finale of the show when she performed the “How Great Thou Art” song by Carrie Underwood.