Leone Island boss Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja has flown out of the country ahead of his Australian music tour.

Each year, Jose Chameleone tours different parts of the world to perform for his widespread fans across the world.

Following a successful Gwanga Mujje concert last Friday, the singer has now left Uganda to trade his art in Australia for the coming weeks.

Chameleone’s Australian Tour is set to cover the cities of Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide among others.

The self-styled music doctor announced his departure on Wednesday morning through his social media pages.

“Out Bound – AUSTRALIA!!! See you in a few my darlings,” Chameleone wrote before adding, “God’s will must be done.”

His departure comes just a few hours after issuing a public apology for kissing his brother Weasel Manizo on stage during a recent concert.

Chameleone, through a video shared on social media, asked his fans to forgive him for the deed which he claimed was out of excitement.

Out Bound – AUSTRALIA!!! See you in a few my darlings⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️



The question that remains now is what is going to be done for the extra shows that had been scheduled in Mbarara and other areas. Will he be back soon? That’s a question time will answer!

We wish him good luck to him in Australia!