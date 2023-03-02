Recently, we ran a story disclosing how singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael was involved in a run-in with Jeff Kiwa and Grenade Official at Jose Chameleone’s “Gwanga Mujje” concert backstage.

The trio reportedly exchanged punches backstage as King Michael took on Jeff Kiwa and Grenade Official in a brawl that lasted for a couple of minutes.

By the time we ran the story, we had not yet established what had brought about the raucous but rumors had it that King Michael had for long had ill intentions against Jeff Kiwa because of the words the latter usually talks about him.

So, the Gwanga Mujje show served as a perfect place for revenge. Based on the explanation given by DJ Michael, he narrates that he was assigned to keep a close eye on Jose Chameleone by Bebe Cool so that he stops him from talking to many people and taking whiskey so as to keep his voice stable.

When Jeff Kiwa and Grenade Official came through, he let them talk to Chameleone and after a few moments, the Leone Island singer signaled to Michael that it was enough asking him to play his assigned role.

He kindly asked Jeff Kiwa and Grenade to leave Chameleone to focus on his next stage sessions which they didn’t oblige to and from that moment tempers flared.

King Michael lost his cool and slapped Jeff Kiwa twice forcing Grenade Official to respond quickly as he pushed him away falling awkwardly into the seats that were nearby although he didn’t get hurt.

Immediately, the heavily deployed security team backstage swung in and took over the situation forcing Jeff Kiwa to leave.

It is said that Jeff Kiwa and Grenade had come with their CDs to perform yet the session was a live performance throughout.

With all that done, King Michael says he is good with Jeff Kiwa and Grenade although they are not on good talking terms but adds that if they want to take him on, he is ready to face them in case they show up.