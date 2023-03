Showing on Pearl Magic Loko; The Honourablez, Huba, Mizigo Express, Mpali, Sesiria, among other shows have slowly grabbed the attention of television series lovers in Uganda.

The channel which on 24th January 2023 launched on DStv Channel 142 and GOtv Channel 315 is quickly becoming a favorite for MultiChoice Uganda clients.

The 24-hour general entertainment channel encompasses MultiChoice’s ambition to be rooted in Uganda and offer accessible channels, packed with a wide selection of world-class local entertainment.

In this article, we look at what is showing on Pearl Magic Loko this Friday:

Show Time Genre/Info Mpali 00:00 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Monde Mutale, Vanessa Tolino Dilemma 00:59 ‘Season 1/Episode 26’ – Series, Drama Huba 01:30 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Riyama Ally, Abdallah Mkumbila One Gospel 02:02 ‘Season 7/Episode 1’ – Religious, Christianity, All Religion Mizigo Express 03:02 ‘Season 27/Episode 27’ – Series, Comedy starring Nina Katamba, Simon Kalema The Honorables 03:31 ‘Season 27/Episode 27’ – Series, Comedy starring Nabbanja Doryn, Kalera The Comedian Mpali 04:00 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Monde Mutale, Vanessa Tolino Judgement Day 05:03 ‘Part 1’ – Movies, Drama starring Nakivumba Jackline, Wasajja Hannington Mawube 06:30 ‘Season 4/Episode 10’ – Series, Drama starring Kakembo Sumayah, Nakajja Sarah Omuliro Mix 07:00 ‘Season 9/Episode 1 – Music, Music Mix The Honorables 08:01 ‘Season 23/Episode 1’ – Series, Comedy starring Monica Jcobs Birwinyo, Bruno Sserunkuma Sesiria 08:30 ‘Season 1/Episode 1’ – Series, Drama starring Lumala Eve, Sembusi Patrick Atiika 09:02 Movies, Drama starring Bbaale Richard, Nakuya Angel Mawube 10:29 ‘Season 6/Episode 1’ – Series, Drama starring Ssewava Ivan Kintu, Nantege Joan Omuliro Mix 11:00 ‘Season 7/Episode 1’ – Music, Music Mix Pablo Live Show 12:01 ‘Season 3/Episode 12’ – Actuality, Showbiz The Honorables 12:31 ‘Season 24/Episode 1’ – Series, Comedy starring Monica Jcobs Birwinyo, Bruno Sserunkuma Mizigo Express 13:00 ‘Season 27/Epidoe 26’ – Series, Comedy starring Nina Katamba, Simon Kalema Huba 13:30 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Riyama Ally, Abdallah Mkumbila Mpali 14:02 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Monde Mutale, Vanessa Tolino Dilemma 14:56 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Tasin Ibitote, Yine Olugu Sesiria 15:29 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Lumala Eve, Sembusi Patrick Zizu 15:59 ‘Season 1/Episode 5’ – Series, Comedy starring Dickson Zizinga Mizigo Express 16:30 ‘Season 27/Episode 27’ – Series, Comdey starring Nina Katamba, Simon Kalema Omuliro Mix 17:00 ‘Season 13/Episode 27’ – Music, Music Mix Mpali 18:00 ‘Season 1/Episode 27’ – Series, Drama starring Monde Mutale, Vanessa Tolino The Honourables 19:00 ‘Season 25/Episode 2’ – Series Comedy starring Nabbanja Doryn, Kalera The Comedian

*This article is still under construction