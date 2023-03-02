Renowned Ugandan socialite and influencer Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has finally opened her official YouTube channel on which he vows to expose a lot about her lifestyle.

Today (2nd March 2023) might become a date to remember for Ugandan YouTube lovers and content creators as the day Bad Black launched her channel.

“Hello everyone, Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania guess what? Your girl Bad Black Uganda Official is now on YouTube. I’ve decided to join YouTube,” she says in a new promo video.

She reveals that her content will consist of her personal life as she takes her fans through her daily endeavors and also dissects the trending gossip from across the region.

Bad Black contemplates doing music again See more

Bad Black has also vowed to expose all the men she has dated, why she decided to do plastic surgery, her experience in prison, and all uncensored content.

“Come and know when I began prostitution when I quit, how I started being a thief, and my experience in prison, how I became Bad Black, and how I started bleaching,” she adds.

The 33-year-old says a lot is happening in the country and her channel is here to relieve Ugandans of their daily stress.