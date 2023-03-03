Singer Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman is unhappy with former Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Sophie Gombya for not offering him a position as a counselor under her organization fighting drug abuse.

Sophie Gombya recently started running a campaign aimed at rehabilitating artists struggling with drug abuse in order to get them back on the right track.

She set up a team of experienced counselors that she will be working with as she drives towards seeing an arts industry free of drug abuse.

When Buchaman got to learn of Sophie Gombya’s new establishment, he was not pleased with having been left out of being offered a position to be a part of the counsellors.

He says that with the years he has spent using and puffing some of the toxic substances, he would be of great use to the organization as he would easily help them in identifying what kind of drugs the victims would have consumed the most or struggling with.