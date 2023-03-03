Ronald Maro cautions fellow singer Eddy Kenzo to avoid focusing on talking about how people hate him because it is not true at all.

For a couple of weeks now, Kenzo has been a victim of heavy criticism online following comments he made about the late Philly Bongole Lutaaya’s music.

On Thursday, Kenzo shared artwork which quoted Eminem saying; “Always the best person becomes the most hated person in the world. It happens with me in music and Cristiano Ronaldo in football.”

To it, Kenzo added the caption, “They hate what they fear.”

“Kenzo bro, No one hates you! They maybe don’t like what you sometimes say! Not the same thing,” Maro noted in reply to Kenzo’s tweet.

He urged the Grammy award nominee to free his heart of such negativity because in the end if he keeps talking about hate, he will attract it.

“Keep your mind empty of the negative, people disagree, fight and divorce only to come back together, showing that love is more powerful. If you talk hate you will attract and hate too!”

Maro’s point of view has been applauded by several netizens who point out that the Big Talent singer confuses criticism for hate.