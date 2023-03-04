With four divas already, Swangz Avenue continues to recruit top local talents with the signing of Elijah Kitaka, the first male artist signed by the label.

Birthing talent with top Afro-pop and urban music has been a consistent goal achieved by Swangz Avenue over the years.

The industrial area-based record label has been able to produce, nurture, and mentor several brands of talents with high-quality records of music.

Being on top of their A-game in the music industry, many music consumers and stakeholders have been craving for a male artiste to join the record label.

The wait is over with Elijah Kitaka joining!

Elijah Kitaka is a multi-talented musician, lyricist, records producer and a top notch drummer. He has officially joined the Swangz Avenue family.

He joins Azawi, Vinka, Winnie Nwagi, and Zafaran as the current crop of artists under the label that has been a home to many top talents in the past.

Swangz has the job of creating a global superstar in Elijah Kitaka and they are not sleeping on the job having already created a new song for him.

Kitaka’s unveiling comes with the announcement of his brand new highly anticipated single titled Nothing that is already hitting on all music digital streaming platforms.

Diversity is Elijah Kitaka’s third name when it comes to music and he has showcased this at the different events he has performed at, both locally and internationally.

Kitaka began his career as a drummer and has since performed at Roast & Rhyme in Kampala, the Angala Festival in Tanzania, VISA4Music in Morocco and Amani Studio Festival in Goma, DRC alongside musicians Maurice Kirya, Kaz Kasozi & LimitX.

Being a lyricist, Kitaka has an album to his name titled “Son of Kaloli”.

‘Nothing’ was written and produced by Kitaka himself and the visuals were shot by the talented Marvin Musoke.

It’s easy to notice Elijah Kitaka’s humble personality through his music and his artistic abilities to transcend the expected are visible too.

Renown deejay DJ Aludah believes Kitaka fits the new crop of artists that Ugandans have found new love for.

“I love the art in the video, the instrumentation – it’s a sound that Ugandans are beginning to fall in love with,” says Aludah.

His comrade Selector Jay also agrees. “The music is Ugandan, continental, different and it’s definitely going to shock a lot of people,” he notes.

Take a gaze at Nothing below: