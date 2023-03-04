Singer Eric Opoka, popularly known as Eezzy, is just a step away from holy matrimony after being introduced by his lover Kimberly to her parents.

Kimberly introduced Eezzy to her parents in a colorful local traditional ceremony known as ‘Okugamba Obugyenyi’ that took place on Friday at her parent’s home.

The lovely couple is said to have met in December 2020 and have never looked back since.

To prove that they are serious about their relationship they took it a notch higher last year when Eezzy went down on one of his knees and proposed to Kimberly who sweetly accepted his request.

Anytime from now, they will soon announce the dates they expect to hold their wedding ceremony as they will be walking down the aisle.

The next step their fans will be expecting is when they will be having kids to expand their family. Congratulations to them.