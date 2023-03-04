Coming in as a graduation gift for Ava Peace, ‘Shabada’ features the vibey sounds of Mudra whose music in recent years has dominated the local playlists.

Mudra’s Balo Balo has been a hit in its own ranks for quite a while. From being a local banger, the song stretched its domination to neighboring countries like Kenya.

If you care to know, even your favorite artists; the likes of Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool love it. And now, the DCME singer seems to have added yet another one.

This time he features his friend Ava Peace, real name Maureen Peace Namugonza, the singer behind songs like Nsitula, True Love, Kwata Wano, and Stamina.

Mudra Fulfill's Graduation Promise To Ava Peace As They Hit Studio

The fresh graduate has decided to focus her energy on what she loves most – music – and she hit the studio with Mudra to work on ‘Shabada.

Produced by Don at Axtra Nation, Shabada is a song for the club and it will give you good vibes. It will have you pulling off your best dance moves.

Typical of all Mudra songs, the lyrics are not that deep but the flow and dancehall feel about the song coupled with Ava Peace’s enticing vocals will tickle your ears.

The visuals should be on their way but first take a listen to the audio: