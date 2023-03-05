In Uganda, it is now just a norm to critic each and everything that comes into existence whether it benefits the community or not.

The past few days saw former UMA president Sophie Gombya launch her campaign where she aims to fight and help curb the use of toxic substances among influential and public figures in society.

As the campaign is still at its take-off stage a section of fellow public figures has come out to bash it before it even celebrates its first birthday.

Among them is Bad Character Records singer Kalifah AgaNaga, born Saddat Mukiibi, who claims that Sophie Gombya established the organization for her own personal benefit.

The “Ndabirawa” singer stresses that Sophie Gombya and her team should switch their efforts to reach out to schools and other places that gather youth and teach them about the dangers of using toxic substances.

He goes on to add that they should rather fight the causes and avenues that bring drugs close to the youths rather than fight the effects.

He concludes by stressing that they should also teach the public that drugs are very bad and can destroy someone’s life for good noting that is when their campaign will be considered important.

Before AgaNaga commented on Sophie Gombya’s campaign, Buchaman came out bitterly questioning why Sophie didn’t appoint him as a counselor on her board since he knows each and every toxic substance used by drug addicts.