The last week of February that ushered us into March 2023 has had the talk of homosexuality on everyone’s lips and Pastor Martin Ssempa dragging Jose Chameleone to the police over “indecent and morally offensive acts.”

In the weekly wrap-up, we look at the stories on this website that you have read the most. Following Chameleone’s successful Gwanga Mujje concert, there has been lots of talk,s especially around the kiss he shared with his brother Weasel.

Gravity Omutujju came through to change the gossip cycle as he showed off his mansion under construction, King Michael slapped Jeff Kiwa, Bad Black opened a new YouTube channel, and the Roast and Rhyme registered success at Jahazi Pier.

Take a gaze at the top 10 stories from the week below:

Why Jose Chameleone Has Flown Out Of The Country

Gravity Omutujju Silences Critics, Shows Off His New Mansion (PHOTOS)

‘It was wrong!’ – Chameleone Apologizes For Kissing Weasel On Stage

King Michael explains why he slapped Jeff Kiwa at ‘Gwanga Mujje’

Why Bad Black Has Opened Up Her Own YouTube Channel

Pastor Ssempa drags Jose Chameleone to police over ‘indecent and morally offensive acts’

Uganda only has three good songs this year, the rest is rubbish – Vyper Ranking

PICTORIAL: How Revelers Turned Up At the Bell Lager-sponsored Roast And Rhyme

King Michael reportedly flexes with Jeff Kiwa and Grenade at ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

We didn’t sleep for 2 nights – The story behind Weasel’s ‘Gwanga Mujje’ costume

Thank you for following. We wish you a blessed week ahead!