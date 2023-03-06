Socialite Nalongo Don Zella and singer Big Eye Starboss revisited their love as they expressed how much they still love each other over the weekend.

On his Facebook page, Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye asked his fans to mention someone they love to let them know how much they love them.

It didn’t take long before his ex-lover, Don Zella rocked the comments section with her confession of how much she loves him.

Don Zella bitterly broke up with Big Eye around 2016 with disrespect and infidelity among other issues causing their split up.

They have since taunted each other on social media, labeling all sorts of names to each other but it seems they have finally decided to let go of their bitter past.

“I love you Starboss,” read Don Zella’s comment on Big Eye’s post on Sunday, sending netizens into confusion.

According to sources, the old bridge is not completely burned down yet and their romance could be rekindled especially because Don Zella is not seeing anyone.

We await to see what comes of this.