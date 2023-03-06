Frank Gashumba asks music fans to forgive Jose Chameleone and give him a second chance following his apology for kissing Weasel on stage at his concert.

On 24th February 2023 during the Gwanga Mujje concert, Weasel and Jose Chameleone appear to have kissed on the lips, something that has since left netizens with divergent opinions.

Following the social media uproar, Chameleone acknowledged his mistake and described the deed as “wrong” and that it was only out of excitement.

“My sincere apologies to the general public. Weasel and I are brothers and family men. We were caught up in the heat of the moment,” Chameleone wrote on Facebook.

His apology has been accepted by some people while others continue to question why he has kissed his brother on other occasions.

Frank Gashumba, while speaking to the press agreed that it was a wrong act, especially in the African setting.

“It is very wrong, very abominable in the African culture to kiss your sibling. It’s even worse that it was his brother. Even if it was a sister, you cannot do such,” Gashumba said.

Gashumba then asked that Chameleone is given a second chance since he acknowledged fault and apologized and threatened to bash him if he ever repeats it.

“The good thing is that he came out and apologized. Let us give him a second chance. If he ever repeats such an act, we shall throw him in the deepest lake,” he added.

Gashumba then applauded him for his consistency musically and maintained that he is still the best Ugandan musician despite his deeds.