Frank Gashumba says Gravity Omutujju should stop comparing himself to the “big cats”; Jose Chameleone, Bobi Wine, and Bebe Cool because he is not in their league.

Not so many months ago, local rapper Gravity Omutujju came out and asked Ugandans to stop giving the big three; Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, and Bobi Wine much attention because they are no longer relevant musically.

His statements seemed to have disturbed a few music fans who think he was only throwing shade at the music legends.

Frank Gashumba agrees! He is of the opinion that Gravity is not in their league.

While speaking to The Truth Gossip, the Sociopolitical activist noted that Chameleone is Uganda’s number one and in his league, only Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool can fit.

“To me, Gravity is good. He has really tried but he is not in their league. He is doing well and I really love his songs but Chameleone’s league is of the big cats, the lions, leopards, and tigers. The league has Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, and Chameleone,” Frank Gashumba said.

He further expounded his point of view noting that Spice Diana is also a good artist but she is not in Juliana Kanyomozi’s league.

“I’ll give you an example, Spice Diana sings well but she is not in Juliana and Iryn Namubiru’s league. She is a good girl, we all love her. Her song Sili Regular is one of those I listen to the most even in my car,” he added.